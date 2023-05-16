Slow Roll Buffalo pedals through Buffalo's East Side for Truth and Reconciliation Ride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This probably wasn't the first time you've seen Slow Roll Buffalo pass you by on the street. However, for many of the bikers on the road Monday evening, it was their first time pedaling their way through Buffalo's East Side.

"The ride has been great," Slow Roll Rider, Jill Gonzalez said. "It's really interesting the different neighborhoods that we're going through."

Hundreds of people took the 10 mile ride through neighborhoods like Elmwood Village and they also passed through Cold Springs and streets like East Ferry and Jefferson.

Their third ride of the season took place just one day after the anniversary of the Tops Mass Shooting. Kenneth Lawrence, who lives on the East Side said the timing is just right because there are just some things you need to see for yourself to really understand.

"Yes, to see what we went through and stuff like that," Lawrence said. "So, they'll see. Instead of seeing it on the news, they actually can be here and see it."

Slow Rollers like Jill Gonzalez said they were able to see some of the hardships facing the East Side Community.

"It's almost like feast or famine, you see some really beautiful houses and then you see some that need a lot of work," Gonzalez said.

While the route made a stop to explain those truths, people were also able to hear some solutions from Dr. Henry Louis Taylor, director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo and Nnenna Ferguson, co-director of the Buffalo Food Equity Network.

"We still only have one grocery store on the East Side of Buffalo," Board President of Slow Roll Buffalo, Janelle Brooks said. "It's been a year since that shooting took place and we know that that individual targeted folks because he knew that they would concentrated in that particular area. We still have a major wage gap among the residents who live on the East Side of Buffalo. We still have a major issue with access to health care on the east side of Buffalo. The reconciliation piece is that we are looking to heal, looking to repair and looking to rebuild our community."

While it may still be hard to pin point exactly how to make that change happen. Slow Roll Buffalo said with open lines of communication and a little open road, they'll be working to bring all communities together.

"Because that's what we need," Gonzalez said.