Selflessness of resilient Buffalo community continues in wake of mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue ten days ago, the community has given their hearts to Jefferson Avenue. Companies and volunteers have dropped off dozens of trays, cases and boxes of food, without hesitation, for people in the area coming to mourn.

On Tuesday afternoon Reggie Brown, owner of Best of Both World's Spanish & Soul, dished out food for anyone who wanted. He also is a cook at Kenmore Mini Mart & Deli.

"Something came over me," explained Brown. "I just lost my mother a few months ago, so this is a tragic thing that happened in the neighborhood. I'm here to give back whatever I can."

Brown, alongside co-workers, also made shirts with the slogan "Community Means We Are One."

"I did a lot of hurt to my community, so now I'm trying to give back," said Brown, who feels changed by doing good.

Next to where Brown set up his table of food, Vanita Parker played a steel drum. The musician, not affiliated with the eatery, had been across from Tops for more than six hours on Tuesday afternoon.

"I just knew this drum was soothing so I thought I would come out, and donate time and resonating music in the air," said Parker. "I wanted to feel like I could do something for the community."