Organizers of Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund discuss next steps with family members

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday organizers of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund met with families of the victims killed in last month's mass shooting at Tops.

Mark Talley, whose mother Geraldine was one of the ten people killed in the shooting, said the meeting went very well. He said the organizers were very transparent about plans for distributing the funds.

Talley and Wayne Jones spoke to 7 News earlier in the week about the lack of communication from the fund's organizers. Jones' mother Celestine Chaney was also killed at Tops. He said he would like the money to be distributed soon so he and the other nine families can move forward in the grieving process.

Both men expressed their deep gratitude for the almost $3 million raised, but said they were unsure who exactly is entitled to it. Those details will be announced soon.

The fund's co-chair, Reverend Mark Blue, said a draft protocol for the fund will be available next week. The public can then voice their opinions and concerns in a public meeting on July 21. Blue and roughly two dozen people in Buffalo have volunteered to organize the fund through the National Compassion Fund.