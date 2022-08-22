Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being.

"Its important to the community because this event sends a sense of love outwardly. We're not holding it in we are giving it out," Williams said.

The Archduchess of Divinity made her way to the festival. She performed a new song as a tribute to those killed in the Tops Supermarket massacre in May.

"I'm here today to support the people of Buffalo we know around the country what happened at the Tops Supermarket. But I'm concerned with the families and those who remain in the community," she said, "I'm just coming with my plea of no more blood shed fro Buffalo New York as well as the entire world."

The festival wasn't the only event honoring those fallen at the Tops shooting. The Buffalo fashion community celebrated International Remembrance day as a tribute.

Robin Worthy is family to two victims in the Tops mass shooting. She said unity between the community is so important.

"We stand strong and come together we can come with some unity," Worthy said.

Organizations St. Brian Clothier and Buffalo New Generation came together to host recognition events, like a fashion show, to commemorate International Day of Remembrance in tribute to the victims of terrorism.

Dewitt Lee III is the organizer of the St. Brian Clothier. He said this holiday is now very special to the Buffalo area.

"This was important for us a Buffalionians since this is the first year that terrorist attack of this magnitude reached our community. this is the first year this really hits home," Lee said.