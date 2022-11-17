Mementos left at Jefferson Avenue Tops preserved at The Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo History Museum announced it is working with the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library and concerned community members to preserve and protect the mementos left at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Friendly Markets.

A mass shooting occurred at the store on May 14, 10 people were killed and three others were injured. As Western New York mourns with the families who lost loved ones, 7 News wishes to honor their memory. You can learn more about each of the victims here.

The hundreds of mementos that were left outside the store have been moved to the Buffalo History Museum’s Resource Center at 453 Forest Avenue "to prevent them from being destroyed in Buffalo’s pending winter weather."

“The preservation of mementos left at the Jefferson Avenue site is the first step in a broader collecting initiative that will document the May 14 tragedy." - BHM Executive Director Melissa Brown