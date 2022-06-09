Jacobs sides with Dems, passing gun control bill in House

WASHINGTON (WKBW) — The House of Representatives passed gun control measures Wednesday evening that include an increased age limit for the purchase of certain firearms.

The bill would increase the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

The Protecting Our Kids Act was introduced following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. Both shootings are alleged to have been committed by 18-year-old gunmen.

It passed almost entirely on party lines, advancing 223 to 204 with Democrat support.

Five Republican members joined House Democrats in voting for its approval. On the Democratic side, two members voted against the bill.

Chris Jacobs (R, NY-27), who previously said he would support a series of gun control measures, voted in favor of the bill.

The bill is considered to have little chance of becoming law, as it will face an uphill battle in the Senate.

LOCAL VOTE BREAKDOWN:

Brian Higgins (D, NY-26) - YES

Chris Jacobs (R, NY-27) - YES

Claudia Tenney (R, NY-22) - NO (Plans to run in newly drawn NY-24)

New York's 23rd congressional district seat is currently vacant.