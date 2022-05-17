Governor Hochul directs NFTA to suspend fares on some routes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops on Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the NFTA to suspend fares on some of its routes in the city.

Hochul said the move is part of the state's efforts to help the Masten community as it works to recover from the mass shooting. Effective immediately, fares will be suspended on the following bus routes:



#12 - Utica

#13 - Kensington

#18 - Jefferson

#24 - Genesee

All four routes travel through and around the neighborhood and will give greater access to groceries to the people who live there, as well as connect the community to services like grief and mental health counseling. The fare suspension will last until the end of May.

"It is imperative that the victims of this unthinkable act of terrorism by a white supremacist receive all the resources and support they need," Governor Hochul said. "As members of the community heal from this terrible tragedy, bus service in the area will be free of charge through the end of the month, and my administration will continue to support Buffalonians in any way we can."

Hochul announced Sunday the state is partnering with ridesharing services Uber and Lyft to help provide transportation to neighbors who need it; she also announced $2.8 million dollars in federal and state funding will be made available to the families of the victims through the state's Office of Victim Services.