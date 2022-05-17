Family Help Center food pantry opens to families affected by Tops Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Family Help Center has announced it is opening up access to its food pantry to neighbors living in Buffalo's Masten District who are now in a food desert as a result of the Tops Shooting.

The food pantry, located at 60 Dingens Street, extended its hours from Tuesday through Friday, to open at 9:00 a.m. to families near Jefferson Avenue who need groceries and personal items.

Diapers will also be available to families in need as well.

The Family Help Center has a telephone helpline set up for anyone who has questions regarding the services the center provides. That number is (716) 892-2172.