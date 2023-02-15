Families of Buffalo mass shooting victims want to see change moving forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Buffalo mass shooter appeared in Erie County court on Wednesday, family members of the Tops shooting victims were still emotional but motivated.

Families represented by Terry Connors delivered emotional remarks at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Sasha and Simone Crawley lost their grandmother, Ruth Whitfield.

"We need action. You know, I appreciate the prayers and you know the hugs, but we need action. We need -- this can't happen again. Something has to change," Sasha said.

Michelle Spight, the niece of Pearl Young and cousin of Margus Morrison, also spoke on Wednesday,

"We have to be uncomfortable in order to provoke change," Spight said.

Families not only want to see change here in Western New York but also across the nation regarding systemic racism and white supremacy.

"Because if it gets buried with the case, then we don't fix the problems with this country," Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman who survived the mass shooting, said.

WKBW Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday following the Buffalo mass shooter's sentencing.



Simone added, "We still see cities like Buffalo that don't have what they should have in predominately black areas that are not supported the way they should."

"Start talking about how you're gonna love different. How're you gonna show compassion differently. How will you look at white supremacy? What can be your role in changing the scope of what has been," Spight added.

The attorneys and the victims' families also want to see the Grieving Families Act reconsidered. The bill would have overhauled a wrongful death statute, but recently, Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed it.

"Why are our relatives being treated as though they're worthless when we know they are priceless, and that's a quote I got right from one of our families," Connors said.

Still, the attorneys said they are not stopping here, and that they want to move 'expeditiously' to get the families and their loved ones the accountability that they deserve.

"Every last one of them who loaded that gun for that young white supremacist needs to be held accountable," attorney Ben Crump said.