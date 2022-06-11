Buffalo protestors go against gun violence in March for Our Lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A street that has so much meaning to the city of Buffalo, lined with hundreds of people all fighting against one thing.

“Gun violence is a disease, it’s a disease of the American class system,” WNY Peace Center Chair, Kareema Morris said.

Buffalo was one of multiple major U.S. cities that gathered for the March for Our Lives on Saturday. Hundreds walking down Jefferson Ave. with signs and posters, letting people know their frustrations with gun violence.

“We have legislation, but it has to be enforced. Let’s talk about the root causes and come together to help deal with those issues of oppression,” Morris said.

Charles Brooks came back to Buffalo just for this walk, to put up signs, and pay respects to his Aunt, Pearl Young, who was killed in the shooting. With tears in his eyes, Brooks wondered why his Aunt was subject to something that, in his eyes, should never happen in the first place.

“There is absolutely no need to have an AR-15. That gun is just for military use only. You don’t need an AR-15 as a civilian. What is your purpose to have an AR-15,” Brooks said.

This was an event that carried pain and remembrance of those who lost their lives. Heron Simmonds-Price brought his 18-year-old son, Denison, to the walk because he wanted to teach him that the shooter was his age, and that he doesn't have to be like that. Denison wants to make a difference for the next generation, but knows there's work to be done.

"We’re not coming together, we’re coming apart. There needs to be a way for us to come together,” Simmonds-Price said.

Moving forward, Simmonds-Price wants the people to get back to their roots, and remember that no matter the skin color or what you believe, we're all just that. People.

“We want to get past the old idea of separating us into races. There’s a vast family called homo sapien. Everyone of us are distant relatives,” Simmonds-Price said.