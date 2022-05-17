Watch
Buffalo NAACP coordinating community vigil and food distribution Tuesday

Posted at 1:42 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:42:41-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Branch of the NAACP is coordinating a community vigil and food distribution Tuesday.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street, adjacent to the Tops Friendly Markets location where the mass shooting occurred Saturday.

According to a social media post, there will be:

  • Local and national speakers
  • Inspirational musical performances
  • Grief counselors on site for those in need, distributing resource guides for those wanting to know how they can get involved
  • Food distribution led by @feedbuffalo for residents in the community
  • Announcement of two fundraisers that will be taking place

