Buffalo NAACP coordinating community vigil and food distribution Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Branch of the NAACP is coordinating a community vigil and food distribution Tuesday.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street, adjacent to the Tops Friendly Markets location where the mass shooting occurred Saturday.
According to a social media post, there will be:
- Local and national speakers
- Inspirational musical performances
- Grief counselors on site for those in need, distributing resource guides for those wanting to know how they can get involved
- Food distribution led by @feedbuffalo for residents in the community
- Announcement of two fundraisers that will be taking place