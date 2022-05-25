Watch
Buffalo mass shooting suspect's defense seeks gag order to silence D.A. John Flynn

Posted at 3:12 PM, May 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a hearing Wednesday that lasted nearly 40 minutes, the defense attorneys for Payton Gendron sought a gag order to silence District Attorney John Flynn.

Gendron is accused of killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets in what authorities are calling a racially motivated crime.

The Hon. Craig D. Hannah is reserving judgment on the motion, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. However, a temporary gag order will remain in place until the judge makes a ruling on the motion.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said they can not provide any more information on the case.

