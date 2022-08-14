Buffalo mass shooting survivors feeling forgotten and unheard

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Survivors of the May 14th mass shooting spoke out on their feelings of how they feel forgotten and unheard. At the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church tears and tension filled the air as survivors shared their experience during the shooting and after.

Community advocate Mylas Carter said with all the funding and help available, the survivors should not feel as if they are being pushed to the side.

"Tops has reopened their doors and everyone is suppose to go back to business as normal we still have to fight for those that survived that day," Carter said. "Part of that fight is putting in all the applications. So anyone sitting here today has applied for their services that they're able to apply for. No one has received any money."

The Buffalo Together Fund has raised about five million dollars. Carter said despite that, the survivors have received no help from that fund.

Survivors expressed how going to work is hard which has put a financial strain on their lives. Although they have applied for financial help no one has gotten back to them. Many said even simple tasks like getting food for themselves or leaving their houses has been very hard.

The fact of them not receiving help, they said, is a much added stress. They said the community and survivors are heading towards healing, but a necessary part of that is being heard and helped.

Moving forward, Carter announced a separate fundraiser for the survivors sharing their story at the church. He said helping them regain normalcy is a priority.