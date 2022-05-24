Bills Backers back Buffalo, donating food and money to the East Side after Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three hours down the I-90, Bills fans in Cleveland are collecting money, groceries and goods for Buffalonians on the East Side.

“We got together on our Facebook page, reached out to local people, started raising money, collecting Venmo and PayPal,” said Mike Salomon, Co-President of the Cleveland Bills Backers Chapter.

Backers backing Buffalo. Last week, one of its members Greg drove to Buffalo with 419 pounds of food donated out of his pocket.

“He felt that by driving that distance love travels farther than hate,” said FeedMore WNY spokesperson Catherine Shick.

With the help of the rest of the Cleveland Bills Backers, Greg was able to come back Saturday with more donations.

Round trip! Our friend Greg from #Cleveland visited our food distribution warehouse with another 728lbs of food and supplies for families in need! We're grateful to Greg and to all those who helped send love to our #Buffalo neighbors all the way from out of state! pic.twitter.com/4TVOEstiTY — FeedMore WNY (@feedmorewny) May 21, 2022

“Buffalo is home,” said Salomon. “I understand we live in Cleveland, but Buffalo is home to us. We’re proud to be from Buffalo.”

Between his two trips, FeedMore says Greg and the Cleveland Bills Backers donated more than 1,100 pounds of food to our neighbors in need.

“That’s incredible,” Shick said.

And, they’re not done.

“Sunday we started fundraising again,” Salomon said. “We got about $300 in monetary donations we’re working on collecting groceries. We’re going to go out Saturday shopping before my fiancee and I take a road trip and drop off more.”

FeedMore says it’s always in need of more volunteers and donations.