Addressing racist hate in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday's mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops was fueled by hatred, and unfortunately it goes beyond state lines.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has tracked more than 700 hate groups in the United States last year.

"That's not shocking," said Otis Primm. "I'm pretty much numb to this."

"Both sides teach love, hate," said Primm.

On Tuesday President Joe Biden addressed families of the victims, along with nation condemning hate.

"Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America," said Biden.

"Evil will not win, I promise you," said Biden. "Hate will not prevail, and white supremacy will not have the last word."

At Tuesday night's vigil, speakers emphasized that support is welcomed, but the actions needs to happen. That includes more efforts to eliminate hate, and white supremacy.

"Visit the community, come to our churches, and not when it's time to get elected," said Tianna Suttle, of Buffalo. She waited outside of the Delavan Grider Community Center, along with hundreds while the President was speaking inside.

Suttle expressed raw emotion, from frustration to sadness, on Tuesday alongside many community members. She told 7 News it's important for people who don't live in Buffalo's East Side, to come down and learn about life there. Suttle expressed the importance of understanding each other regardless the color of your skin.

