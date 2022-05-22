Buffalo Marathon to honor victims of mass shooting, assist the impacted community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Marathon organizers announced plans to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue and assist the impacted community.

Buffalo Marathon weekend is scheduled for May 28 and May 29 with 5,800 athletes from 13 countries and 43 states participating.

Organizers announced they have been working closely with Tops to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 and assist the impacted community.

Organizers announced the following:

The start banner has been altered to include the names of the victims.

The Kaleida Foundation is supplying 270 Heart-To-Heart participants with commemorative shirts to honor the victims. The Heart-To-Heart relay has three Tops teams participating.

7,500 red ribbons will be distributed to the runners and volunteers to wear on race day.

Organizers are working with Feed More WNY to hold a food drive during the Saturday Expo to assist the affected community.

For more information on the Buffalo Marathon weekend, you can visit the marathon website here.