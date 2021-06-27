Buffalo Marathon Celebrates 20th Anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Personal records were broken, friends and family cheered on the sidelines and the community came together Sunday for the Buffalo Marathon.

Bruce Carter has run 71 marathons but said this one felt special.

“It’s a hometown marathon, we really missed it when it was gone but now that it came back and they did everything they did, it was great,” Carter said.

According to race director Greg Weber, there were 2,500 total runners for the full and half marathon. 600 ran the entire 26.2 miles in the heat and humidity. And some of those runners attributed their success to the support along the route.

“They’re there for you, they’re not running but they feel a part of it and i couldn’t be happier to do it with them by our side,” Stephanie Baxter said.

“When people are ringing the bells, cheering you on, pushing you through, you push a little harder to get through, so it definitely helps,” Carter said.

“Getting out with all the excitement here in buffalo is what got us all across the finish line faster,” Aaron Bailey said.

For Stephanie Baxter having the opportunity to run again with so many people by her side her meant a lot.

“I feel like I want to cry right now, I’m with my family, I’m with a community of amazing runners and athletes and i love our city,” Baxter said.

Of course, the heat was a factor but Baxter says there were so many people throughout the course handing out drinks and cold sponges to help.

“I would not have been able to keep going but every step of the way these people were wonderful,” Baxter said.

And carter says even after running 71 marathons, the 26.2 miles are still quite tiring.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Carter said.

Many runners also said getting to run in this race really energized them, reminded them why they love running marathons so much and and got them excited for their next race.