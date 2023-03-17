Buffalo Marathon adopts culture of inclusivity policy for runners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The event that kicks off summer in Buffalo has rolled out with its latest adopted policy, to ensure a culture of inclusivity.

The "Buffalo Marathon Board of Directors" has shared its Gender Scoring and Protests policy to registered runners, for the Memorial Day Weekend event.

Race organizers have shared definitions for runners to register as, to align with Boston Marathon rules and the World Athletic Association.

They want everyone to know that the race is inclusive to the runner's identity and that their identity is respected, whether you are a man or woman, transgender man or transgender woman or non-binary.

"Instead of trying to establish how far down a process somebody is, and is transitioning which is its own challenge for somebody, we have defaulted to a higher power who has done far more research than we have. This is what Boston has chosen to rely on, to go 'these are the rules and they're published'", Buffalo Marathon organizer, Greg Weber said. "If you come in third, you will receive the third place award, if after 48 hours, nobody protests that you shouldn't be in the division you registered for. If somebody does protest, you have that right to present evidence that you can run in that division, based on the rules that we have established

Each identity from each race will have three awards: first, second and third.

Anyone currently registered that wishes to change divisions may do so prior to the closing of registration.