Buffalo man whose 2020 arrest is under investigation sentenced to 4 years in separate case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man whose May 2020 arrest is under investigation has been sentenced in a separate case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

31-year-old Quentin Suttles was sentenced to a determinate sentence of four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision Monday. The sentencing is in connection with a September 2019 incident.

The district attorney's office says on September 8, 2019 BPD officers observed a female driver speeding eastbound on Broadway near Mohr Avenue. The officers initiated a traffic stop and allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana and allegedly observed marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Officials say Suttles was sitting in the backseat and refused to exit the vehicle, he was forcibly removed from the vehicle and fought with the officers and would not release his hands. According to the DA, during the struggle an officer felt a gun on the defendant and an illegal loaded 9mm was recovered and Suttles was arrested.

On April 13, 2021 Suttles pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in connection with the September 2019 case.

The May 2020 arrest of Suttles that is under investigation is due to claims of use of excessive force by Buffalo police officers. In June 2020 Suttles announced he started the process of filing a lawsuit against the city, BPD and the arresting officers. A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the case.