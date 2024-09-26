Buffalo man who killed his wife and then tried to take his own life now facing murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who killed his wife and then tried to take his own life is facing a murder charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 46-year-old Antonio Prieto was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

The incident occurred on August 26. Prieto is accused of killing his wife, 29-year-old Elibeth Salazar, by striking her with an axe while inside their apartment on the 300 block of Rhode Island Street.

According to the DA, police found Salazar dead on the floor of a bedroom. Prieto was found in the bathroom with self-inflicted knife wounds. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and was initially arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Gary W. Wilson, Jr. on the murder charge while hospitalized.

Prieto is scheduled to return on October 28 for a pre-trial conference and remains held without bail. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

If you or a loved one have or is currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available:

