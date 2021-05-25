Buffalo man who fled to Puerto Rico accused of sexually abusing two children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who fled to Puerto Rico is accused of sexually abusing two children.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office 31-year-old Angel DeJesus was virtually arraigned Monday on an indictment charging him with the following:

Two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child

Two counts of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree

One count of rape in the second degree

Between April 1, 2013 and January 3, 2020 DeJesus allegedly engaged in multiple acts of sexual conduct with two children at a location in Buffalo. The district attorney's office says the alleged abuse occurred when the victims were less than 13-years-old. It is also alleged DeJesus engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the victims in August 2020.

According to the district attorney's office DeJesus fled to Puerto Rico where he was located by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force. He was brought back to WNY late last week.

DeJesus was remanded without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.