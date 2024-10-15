Buffalo man who admitted to killing Jaylan McWilson in robbery gone wrong sentenced to prison

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who admitted to killing Jaylan McWilson in a robbery gone wrong has been sentenced to prison.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Dennis D. Parson was sentenced Tuesday in County Court to 22 years in State Prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

McWilson, who was 24 years old, was killed on January 21, 2023, in front of his home in Niagara Falls. Authorities said it appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

“The McWilson family has irretrievably lost their son Jaylan, and a 20 year old young man will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison, and there is no reason for either. There was no good reason for the defendant to be carrying an illegal handgun, and there was no good reason for him to fire it. Part of the depth the tragedy in this case is that it was so avoidable.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman

7 News spoke to the parents of Jaylan, Marsha and Howard McWilson, in August.