BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a lucky win turned into an act of generosity in Buffalo.

Edmond Baggs recently won a $1,000 certificate to Mineo's Pizza through the Sam Sergi Memorial Scholarship raffle, a fundraiser supporting local students.

But instead of using the prize on himself, Baggs decided to give it away.

He ordered three sheet pizzas and a bucket of wings, then headed downtown to share food with people experiencing homelessness.

"I've been blessed," Baggs said. "And if I'm blessed, I want to bless other people."

WATCH: Buffalo man turns $1,000 pizza prize into meals for the homeless

Buffalo man turns $1,000 pizza prize into meals for the homeless

The raffle was organized by co-owner Matt Franko to raise money for local students through the scholarship. He says seeing the winner turn around and pay it forward shows something deeper about the Buffalo community.

"That's what this city does," he said. "People look out for each other."

From a fundraiser supporting students to hot meals shared on the street, one prize ended up making an impact far beyond a single winner.