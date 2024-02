BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Clinton Street.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Clinton Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.