Buffalo man seriously injured in West Seneca motorcycle crash

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in West Seneca on Sunday.

Police said the crash happened near 2600 Seneca Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to ECMC and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old Buffalo woman, was not seriously injured and has cooperated with investigators.

Seneca Street was temporarily closed during the investigation. Charges have not been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferrucci of the West Seneca Police Department at (716) 674-2280.