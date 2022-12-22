Buffalo man sentenced to two years probation for threatening grocery store employees

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 34-year-old Andrew J. Marsh of Buffalo was sentenced to two years probation.

The district attorney's office said Marsh was asked to leave a grocery store on Elmwood Avenue in the City of Buffalo after he harassed a customer. Marsh then made multiple threats to the workers that referenced the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

When police responded to investigate the incident, a small amount of fentanyl was found in Marsh's pants pocket.

In addition to two years probation, Marsh is ordered to stay away from Tops.