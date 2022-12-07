Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to probation for possession of ghost gun

Erie County District Attorney
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation.

According to the district attorney's office, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at around 2 a.m., a Buffalo police detective was on Pearl Street investigating a shooting when he saw Lofton running in an alleyway near the crime scene. Lofton refused multiple police commands to stop, and was soon arrested in a nearby parking lot. He was found with an illegal and loaded "ghost gun" on his person.

Lofton pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in September.

