Buffalo man sentenced to prison in deadly stabbing in December 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in a deadly stabbing in December 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 46-year-old Otis L. Johnson, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court as a second felony offender to the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on December 19, 2022, Johnson stabbed 56-year-old Katherine Crofton six times during an argument inside Crofton's apartment on the 300 block of Riley Street in Buffalo. Crofton died from her injuries.

A jury found Johnson guilty of one count of first-degree manslaughter in March after less than two hours of deliberation following a five-day trial.