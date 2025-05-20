Buffalo man sentenced to prison in deadly shooting on Grote Street in June 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting on Grote Street in June 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 20, 2022, Abdalla shot 40-year-old Monroe J. Cross, III with an illegal gun inside an apartment on the 100 block of Grote Street. Cross was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died.

Abdalla pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November 2024.