Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection with the death of his infant son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of his infant son in December 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Benjamin Rodriguez was sentenced in Erie County Court to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on December 20, 2022, police and paramedics responded to a residence on Crestwood Avenue in Buffalo after receiving a 911 call for an unresponsive baby. 5-month-old Micah Rodriguez was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital and later died from his injuries.

The district attorney's office said an investigation determined that Benjamin Rodriguez recklessly caused the death of Micah Rodriguez by violently shaking him, which resulted in blunt impact injuries to his head and neck.

Benjamin Rodriguez pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2024.