Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to suspected road rage shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a suspected road rage shooting in July 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Orlando Oquendo-Torres was sentenced Thursday as a second violent felony offender in State Supreme Court to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. A no-contact order of protection was also issued for the victim through July 2036.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 17, 2021 Amherst Police responded to a report of shots fired on Mona Drive and found the victim outside of his vehicle after crashing into a tree. The victim told police that he stopped his vehicle and Oquendo-Torres pulled up alongside, made a threat and pointed a handgun at him. He ducked and attempted to drive away as Oquendo-Torres fired multiple shots and he subsequently crashed into a tree.

The victim had minor injuries in the crash but was not injured in the shooting. A bullet was recovered from inside the trunk of the victim’s car and multiple shell casings were recovered from the street.

The district attorney's office said Oquendo-Torres pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault in July.