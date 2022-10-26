Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to shooting on Pearl Street in May

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens was sentenced in Erie County Court to nine years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on May 21 Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in Buffalo. Investigators recovered numerous fired cartridge casings from the scene. A 25-year-old woman in the vehicle was shot and a 23-year-old man who was on the opposite side of the street was also shot.

They were both taken to ECMC. The woman was treated for serious injuries to her leg and the man was treated for an injury to his hip.

Mickens pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in September.

The case against his co-defendant, 24-year-old Dalton O. Edge, Jr., remains pending and he is scheduled to return on November 21 for a pre-trial hearing. He remains held without bail.