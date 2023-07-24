Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to shooting on Auburn Avenue in January 2022

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 24, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Victor M. Cramer-Williams, also known as “Bookie,” was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said that on January 25, 2022, Cramer-Williams fired multiple shots from an illegal gun toward a man inside an apartment on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue. A woman was also injured in the shooting and they were taken to ECMC.

According to the district attorney's office, the woman, 37-year-old Erica Ralston, died on February 8, 2022. The 47-year-old man was treated for injuries and survived.

Cramer-Williams was located by Buffalo police on April 14, 2022, and he was taken into custody after attempting to evade arrest. Investigators found an illegal pistol in a bag he threw during a brief chase.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in June 2023.

