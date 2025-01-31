Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to shooting Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting on Elmwood Avenue in June 2024.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 29-year-old Dominique Singletary was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 12 ½ years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on June 1, 2024, Singletary intentionally fired multiple shots from an illegal weapon at the victims during an altercation on the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue. Three men were injured and treated at ECMC. One suffered serious physical injuries and the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In July 2024, Singletary was found in Maryland by the U.S. Marshals Service Maryland Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested on the indictment warrant and returned to Western New York.

Singletary pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree attempted murder in December 2024.