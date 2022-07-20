Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in March 2020

ROMAN CRUZ.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
ROMAN CRUZ.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:54:07-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting in March 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Josean Roman-Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on March 27, 2020 Roman-Cruz shot 50-year-old Wilfredo Justiniano multiple times while in the area of Pennsylvania Street and Lakeview Avenue. Justiniano died from his injuries.

Roman-Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on November 23, 2021, a week before his scheduled jury trial.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United