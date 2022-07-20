Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in March 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting in March 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Josean Roman-Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on March 27, 2020 Roman-Cruz shot 50-year-old Wilfredo Justiniano multiple times while in the area of Pennsylvania Street and Lakeview Avenue. Justiniano died from his injuries.

Roman-Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on November 23, 2021, a week before his scheduled jury trial.