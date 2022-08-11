Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in April 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting in April 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 38-year-old Andrello M. Brown was sentenced this morning in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

The district attorney's office said on April 12, 2020, Brown intentionally shot the victim, 41-year-old Clint Reeder, once in the back of the head with an illegal handgun outside of Reeder’s grandmother’s home on Stockbridge Avenue. Reeder was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries. According to the DA, Brown and Reeder were involved in an ongoing dispute involving a female.

A jury found Brown guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after three hours of deliberation following a six-day trial in June.

Brown was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to the murder charge and 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the gun charge. The sentences will run concurrently.