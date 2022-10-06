Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to fatal shooting in May 2019

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal shooting in May 2019.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning that 58-year-old Ruben P. Marchese was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office said on May 15, 2019, Marchese shot the victim, 44-year-old Carlos Perez-Torres, multiple times with an illegal weapon on Grimes Street in the City of Buffalo. Perez-Torres died at the scene.

In June 2021, Marchese pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

