Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting in October 2022

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Mujihad Miller of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 23 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on October 16, 2022, Miller shot 30-year-old John “Rico” Walker, Jr. with an illegal handgun while he was sitting inside a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street. Walker was unconscious when he was taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few days later.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in November 2023.