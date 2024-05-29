Watch Now
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting in May 2023

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 29, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Jamin Haygood, also known as “Scrap,” of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 12 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on May 27, 2023, Haygood shot 51-year-old Jacquette Holley in the head with an illegal handgun inside an apartment building on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Holley died at the scene.

Haygood pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in March.

