Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting in June 2018

Erie County District Attorney's Office
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 05, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Bryant Ziegler, Jr. of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to 25 years in prison followed by four years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on June 3, 2018, Ziegler shot 36-year-old Parris Warren, Jr. with an illegal gun on Genesee Street near High Street. Warren died at the scene.

Ziegler pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2023.

His co-defendant, 26-year-old Sidney Watson of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder for his role in the crime and is currently serving a sentence of five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the conviction.

