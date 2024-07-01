Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting in January 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly shooting in January 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Louis C. Goforth was sentenced on Friday in Erie County Court to 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on January 22, 2023, Goforth shot 39-year-old Mario Saddler with an illegal gun on the 200 block of East Ferry Street. Saddler died at the scene.

Goforth pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in February.