Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting in April 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly shooting in April 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Ryan M. Crawford was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to 25 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on April 2, 2023, Crawford shot 38-year-old Duryll Anderson with an illegal gun on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Anderson was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.

Crawford pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in May.