Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to deadly hit-and-run in February 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Rinaldo R. Pearson of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to three to six years in prison and his driver’s license was also revoked.

The district attorney's office said on February 25, 2023, Buffalo police officers responded to a 911 call about a reported accident on the 1500 block of Broadway and found a pedestrian lying in the street. 31-year-old Amber Young of Depew was taken by ambulance to ECMC and later died.

Cheektowaga Police saw Pearson driving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle a short time later. The district attorney's office said Pearson was driving while under the influence of alcohol, hit Young, and drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Pearson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter in September 2023.