Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting his girlfriend with a shotgun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 36-year-old Christopher L. Walters of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 24, 2021, Walters started an argument with his girlfriend and then intentionally hit her in the back of the head with the end of a shotgun while inside their apartment on Martha Avenue in Buffalo. The victim was lying on a bed when she was struck and when she sat up Walters intentionally shot her with the shotgun and then fled.

The district attorney's office said the victim was hit on the right side of her torso by birdshot ammunition and was transported to ECMC to be treated for a punctured lung, broken ribs and other internal injuries.

Walters was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Florida a few weeks later and extradited back to Western New York.

In January 2023 a jury found Walters guilty of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and remains in effect until 2091.