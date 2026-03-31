Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting and killing his co-worker inside store on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for shooting and killing his co-worker inside a store on Broadway in 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 27-year-old Abdula Hussein was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan and received a determinate sentence of 22 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, on February 21, 2023, Buffalo Police officers responded to a reported shooting at a corner store located on Broadway near Sears Street and found 62-year-old Tawfaik Alsheari dead inside the store. The DA said Hussein was an employee of the store and shot Alsheari. He was apprehended by police a short time later.

In January 2026, Hussein pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.