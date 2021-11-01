Watch
Buffalo man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child victims

WKBW
Posted at 5:40 PM, Nov 01, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing child victims.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old Keenen M. LaValley was sentenced in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 12 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The district attorney's office said LaValley sexually abused child victims that were 13-years-old or younger on numerous occasions between June 1, 2010 and September 1, 2017 at a location in Buffalo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 Eyewitness News has chosen to use LaValley's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as has he was convicted by a jury. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

A jury convicted LaValley of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. According to the district attorney's a verdict was reached after two days of deliberation following a nearly five-day trial.

Orders of protections issued on behalf of the victims will remain in effect until November 1, 2040.

