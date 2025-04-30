Buffalo man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking minors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Steven Gonzalez of Buffalo, also known as Steven Hernandez, was sentenced to sex trafficking by coercion on Tuesday.

The attorney's office found that between 2012 and 2015, Gonzalez provided a minor identified as A.N. with cocaine in exchange for commercial sex acts, knowing A.N. was addicted to cocaine. Additionally, from 2012 to 2013, Gonzalez provided a minor identified as B.E. with heroin in exchange for commercial sex acts, knowing B.E. was addicted to heroin.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in July 2024.