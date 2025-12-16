Buffalo man sentenced to prison for killing his wife with an axe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 47-year-old Antonio Prieto was sentenced to 20 years of prison and 5 years post-release supervision for killing his wife with an axe.

On August 26, 2024, Buffalo Police responded to an apartment on the 300 block of Rhode Island Street after reports of a domestic incident. Upon arriving, officers found 29-year-old Elibeth Salazar dead on the bedroom floor.

According to the DA's Office, Prieto struck his wife with an axe inside of their apartment. Officers found Prieto inside the bathroom of the apartment with self-inflicted knife wounds. He was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Prieto pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in November.