Buffalo man sentenced to prison for injuring Town of Tonawanda police officer while fleeing traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for injuring a Town of Tonawanda police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in May 2023.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Dareious T. Akbar was sentenced in Erie County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years post-release supervision.

On May 29, 2023, Akbar was driving a 2019 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen from the Village of East Aurora and was pulled over by Town of Tonawanda police officers after driving through a red light at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Sheridan-Parkside Drive.

The district attorney's office said Akbar drove off during the traffic stop and officer David Piatek was dragged by the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and treated for a head injury and other serious physical injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, on June 6, 2024, Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case issued a written decision that dismissed the first three counts of the indictment, which included: one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault upon a police officer, and one count of first-degree assault.

The DA's office said it appealed the court’s decision to the Fourth Judicial Department Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

In July 2024, Akbar pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault, one count of assault upon a police officer, one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of third-degree unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

"The Court denied our office’s request to adjourn sentencing until after April 7th, when the appeal of this Court’s decision to dismiss the highest counts in the indictment will be heard by the Appellate Division. Our office also joined the victim’s request that the defendant receive the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for these Assault convictions. Unfortunately, the Court imposed a significantly lower sentence for this crime, which resulted in serious injuries to a police officer,” said Erie County DA Mike Keane.