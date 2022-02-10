Buffalo man sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing another man in July 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing another man in July 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Anthony L. Daniels, also known as Tony Daniels, Tony Ziegler and “Zig,” was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on July 29, 2020 Daniels stabbed 64-year-old Daryl Carter of Lackawanna in the area of East Ferry Street and Wohlers Avenue in the City of Buffalo. Carter died at the scene.

Daniels pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in January.